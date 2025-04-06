Easily Make Hot Honey At Home With One Staple Condiment

You can use whichever honey you like for this method, but just keep in mind that it needs to be runny. If it doesn't have a liquid consistency, it will be difficult to incorporate the hot sauce since you're not heating the mixture. Any flavor of honey can be used, though a milder honey is more suitable if you're planning on drizzling it on a variety of dishes.

If you want to add some color and extra heat, you can also stir in some red pepper flakes, fresh hot peppers, or dried chiles. For those that love their honey exceptionally hot, it's best to go heavy on one of these add-ins rather than adding too much hot sauce. More than a few teaspoons will make your homemade hot honey too thin.

There are also plenty of hot sauces to pick from, so you can easily vary the flavors in your hot honey depending on the vibe you're after. If you want a bit of tang, a Louisiana-style hot sauce is ideal because these tend to contain more vinegar. If you would like some fruiter notes in your hot honey, a Caribbean-style hot sauce that uses tropical fruits will blend perfectly with the honey's sweetness. Homemade hot honey might just bee-come your favorite condiment! Pun intended.