Give Store-Bought Pizza A Sweet 'N Spicy Upgrade With One Condiment

If you're craving a pie but don't feel like getting takeout, you could always learn to make great pizza yourself from scratch. That fresh-from-the-oven experience will definitely be rewarding when you finally take the first bite. But there's no doubt that it's also time-consuming — a high-effort, high-reward kinda situation. What about those days when you just want to veg out in front of your laptop or TV screen, contemplating the void, and not worrying about pan-searing tomatoes for a superior homemade pizza sauce? That's where store-bought pizza comes in. Before you turn your nose up or lament the tragedy of a frozen piece of cardboard, let's take a look at one of the best ways you can dress up your frozen pizza to make a delicious dining experience. I'm talking condiments — and more specifically, hot honey.

If you haven't yet heard of hot honey, it's pretty simple. The condiment essentially consists of just honey infused with chilis to make it, well, hot. The resulting flavor experience is a delectable blend of sugary-sweetness, some floral or fruity notes, plus a little spicy twang from the peppers. You can either make your own hot honey, or use store-bought. And honestly, it goes well with just about everything. You can drizzle Brussels sprouts with hot honey, add it to salad dressings, or use it to make candied bacon. The sweet flavor pairs well with salty and savory foods, while the chili cuts through anything too rich. In other words, it's perfect for cheese — and especially pizza.