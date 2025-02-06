Give Store-Bought Pizza A Sweet 'N Spicy Upgrade With One Condiment
If you're craving a pie but don't feel like getting takeout, you could always learn to make great pizza yourself from scratch. That fresh-from-the-oven experience will definitely be rewarding when you finally take the first bite. But there's no doubt that it's also time-consuming — a high-effort, high-reward kinda situation. What about those days when you just want to veg out in front of your laptop or TV screen, contemplating the void, and not worrying about pan-searing tomatoes for a superior homemade pizza sauce? That's where store-bought pizza comes in. Before you turn your nose up or lament the tragedy of a frozen piece of cardboard, let's take a look at one of the best ways you can dress up your frozen pizza to make a delicious dining experience. I'm talking condiments — and more specifically, hot honey.
If you haven't yet heard of hot honey, it's pretty simple. The condiment essentially consists of just honey infused with chilis to make it, well, hot. The resulting flavor experience is a delectable blend of sugary-sweetness, some floral or fruity notes, plus a little spicy twang from the peppers. You can either make your own hot honey, or use store-bought. And honestly, it goes well with just about everything. You can drizzle Brussels sprouts with hot honey, add it to salad dressings, or use it to make candied bacon. The sweet flavor pairs well with salty and savory foods, while the chili cuts through anything too rich. In other words, it's perfect for cheese — and especially pizza.
What's the best way to eat your hot honey pizza?
To dunk or not to dunk? That is the question. When you're getting ready to load up your favorite slice of grocery store pie with this nectar of the gods, should you dunk it? Or do you go for a good ol' fashioned drizzle? The way you choose to add hot honey and eat it depends entirely on preference, and on the kind of pizza you're eating. For anything really cheesy, dipping each bite into a little bowl of hot honey will give you the best coverage, and cut through any grease. For anything with more delicate flavors, a nice drizzle will coat the entire thing evenly without overwhelming any of the other ingredients.
As far as pie pairings go, I personally suggest grabbing a meat-forward pizza, since hot honey pairs really well with sausage, bacon, and chicken especially. But a veggie pizza would do just as well, especially when it's heavy on the mushrooms or bell peppers. It would also work beautifully on Martha Stewart's favorite bougie pizza topping of creamy ricotta, salty prosciutto, and petit pois. If you like a good kick, be generous with your dips or drizzles. My only real suggestion is keeping the honey away from the crust, unless you want to end up with sticky fingers. But hey, at least it's finger-lickin' good.