Irresistibly Good Brussels Sprouts Are One Sticky Ingredient Away

It's time to bring these hot honey Brussels sprouts to life in your kitchen. Toss halved sprouts with salt, pepper, and olive oil, and roast them off at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit. To maximize caramelization, you can also preheat the baking sheet, arrange the Brussels cut side down, and place the sheet pan on the bottom rack. Cook them until tender and browned, which should take about 20 minutes or so.

The easiest way to finish these off is to just drizzle them generously in hot honey right when they come out of the oven. Or, you can take it one step further, and make a glaze. To do so, heat the hot honey until bubbly, and then add in butter and salt. It should become thick and shiny after simmering for a few minutes. You can also add extra flavorings like balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, or a spoonful of one of the best chili crisps for extra heat and texture.

Spoon your hot honey Brussels sprouts onto a serving platter, and serve them up as a bold and unforgettable side dish. Clearly, glazing takes roasted vegetables from earthy to out of this world. If you're looking to really impress, garnish them with lemon zest and flaky sea salt, add extra crispy bacon, or cover the sprouts in a shower of parmesan for that extra special touch.