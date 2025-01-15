Irresistibly Good Brussels Sprouts Are One Sticky Ingredient Away
Brussels sprouts don't have to be boring. With the right preparation, they can easily become the star of your table. The secret to transforming them into something special is hot honey. This simple addition elevates roasted sprouts to a whole new level, delivering a complex flavor profile. The natural bitterness of Brussels sprouts harmonizes with the sticky sweetness of honey, while a subtle kick of spice adds just the right amount of excitement. The combination works because it brings together contrasting elements — bitterness, sweetness, and heat. Those flavors balance each other beautifully and keep every bite interesting. Tossing the sprouts in olive oil, salt, and pepper lays the groundwork, but the drizzle of hot honey is what makes them irresistible.
For the spice, you can make your own hot honey by combining honey with red pepper flakes, or purchase a pre-made bottle of something like Mike's Hot Honey for ease. Either choice results in Brussels sprouts that are sweet, spicy, savory, and completely addictive.
How to prepare hot honey Brussels sprouts
It's time to bring these hot honey Brussels sprouts to life in your kitchen. Toss halved sprouts with salt, pepper, and olive oil, and roast them off at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit. To maximize caramelization, you can also preheat the baking sheet, arrange the Brussels cut side down, and place the sheet pan on the bottom rack. Cook them until tender and browned, which should take about 20 minutes or so.
The easiest way to finish these off is to just drizzle them generously in hot honey right when they come out of the oven. Or, you can take it one step further, and make a glaze. To do so, heat the hot honey until bubbly, and then add in butter and salt. It should become thick and shiny after simmering for a few minutes. You can also add extra flavorings like balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, or a spoonful of one of the best chili crisps for extra heat and texture.
Spoon your hot honey Brussels sprouts onto a serving platter, and serve them up as a bold and unforgettable side dish. Clearly, glazing takes roasted vegetables from earthy to out of this world. If you're looking to really impress, garnish them with lemon zest and flaky sea salt, add extra crispy bacon, or cover the sprouts in a shower of parmesan for that extra special touch.