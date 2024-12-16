The Only Topping You Need For Mouthwatering Grilled Cheese

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that nothing beats a grilled cheese sandwich. But even the best classics deserve a glow up every once in a while. The secret to giving your next grilled cheese a serious upgrade? Hot honey. This sweet-meets-spicy nectar pairs so delectably with the gooey cheese, it'll have you second-guessing every grilled cheese you've ever made.

Hot honey has surged in popularity recently, drizzling its way onto fried chicken, pizza, and even vanilla ice cream. But pairing it with a grilled cheese might be its greatest triumph yet. With the blend of sweet and spicy melding with the rich and saltiness of the cheese, it truly is a culinary masterpiece — not to sound dramatic or anything, of course.

As with most recipes, the trick to perfection is balance. Use just enough hot honey to add some complexity to the flavors without turning it into an overly-sweet, sticky mess. Nail that balance, and you'll never look at grilled cheeses the same ever again.