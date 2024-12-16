The Only Topping You Need For Mouthwatering Grilled Cheese
If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that nothing beats a grilled cheese sandwich. But even the best classics deserve a glow up every once in a while. The secret to giving your next grilled cheese a serious upgrade? Hot honey. This sweet-meets-spicy nectar pairs so delectably with the gooey cheese, it'll have you second-guessing every grilled cheese you've ever made.
Hot honey has surged in popularity recently, drizzling its way onto fried chicken, pizza, and even vanilla ice cream. But pairing it with a grilled cheese might be its greatest triumph yet. With the blend of sweet and spicy melding with the rich and saltiness of the cheese, it truly is a culinary masterpiece — not to sound dramatic or anything, of course.
As with most recipes, the trick to perfection is balance. Use just enough hot honey to add some complexity to the flavors without turning it into an overly-sweet, sticky mess. Nail that balance, and you'll never look at grilled cheeses the same ever again.
How to craft the perfect hot honey grilled cheese
Even though it's an absolute burst of flavor, hot honey grilled cheeses are incredibly simple to whip up. Start by buttering one side of each slice of bread; we recommend marble rye because of its already sweet flavor. Heat a skillet over medium-low heat — the temperature of your pan makes all the difference for a gooey grilled cheese — and lay a slice of bread butter-side down. Layer three slices of cheddar cheese and drizzle two tablespoons of hot honey evenly over the cheese.
Top it with the second slice of bread, butter-side up, and let the magic start sizzling. Grill until the bread is golden and crisp, about one to two minutes, and then flip very carefully with a spatula. Repeat on the other side. The trick is letting the cheese melt slowly while the buttery bread gets crispy.
Take it off the heat, slice it in half, and let the molten, honey-drizzled work of art speak for itself. Trust us, this isn't just a grilled cheese — it's the grilled cheese of your dreams, and it'll only take one bite for you to understand why.