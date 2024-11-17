The Spicy Condiment That You Should Try On Vanilla Ice Cream

Sweet and savory pairings are nothing new. Think bacon-topped sweet treats, apple and cheddar, or the classic PB&J: Salt enhances sweetness. But what if we take it further and add a kick of heat? The spicy-hot element adds a contrast to the sweet and savory that makes the combination even more intensely flavored. It's not as exotic as it sounds, just look at Thai sweet chili sauce, hot honey, or even the spicy margarita. If you add a temperature-cool ingredient to the mix as well, you end up with even more of a show-stopping effect. One unusual and delicious combination is vanilla ice cream with a salty, fiery twist — just add some hot sauce. Think of vanilla ice cream as your blank canvas, ready to be painted with the contrasting zesty boost of your favorite hot sauce. The mild creamy sweetness is cut through with the salty, tangy heat of the sauce.

With thousands of different varieties of hot sauces out there, let's embark on a taste test adventure to discover the next flavor combo that will ignite some unique flames on your taste buds. Though many sweet and spicy pairings are delicious, not all hot sauces work well with ice cream. Simpler, more straightforward flavor profiles complement the sweet vanilla better than those that are too pungent, oniony, garlicky, or tangy.