The Spicy Condiment That You Should Try On Vanilla Ice Cream
Sweet and savory pairings are nothing new. Think bacon-topped sweet treats, apple and cheddar, or the classic PB&J: Salt enhances sweetness. But what if we take it further and add a kick of heat? The spicy-hot element adds a contrast to the sweet and savory that makes the combination even more intensely flavored. It's not as exotic as it sounds, just look at Thai sweet chili sauce, hot honey, or even the spicy margarita. If you add a temperature-cool ingredient to the mix as well, you end up with even more of a show-stopping effect. One unusual and delicious combination is vanilla ice cream with a salty, fiery twist — just add some hot sauce. Think of vanilla ice cream as your blank canvas, ready to be painted with the contrasting zesty boost of your favorite hot sauce. The mild creamy sweetness is cut through with the salty, tangy heat of the sauce.
With thousands of different varieties of hot sauces out there, let's embark on a taste test adventure to discover the next flavor combo that will ignite some unique flames on your taste buds. Though many sweet and spicy pairings are delicious, not all hot sauces work well with ice cream. Simpler, more straightforward flavor profiles complement the sweet vanilla better than those that are too pungent, oniony, garlicky, or tangy.
Ways to pair different hot sauces with ice cream
With countless hot sauces to choose from, here are a few ideas for your sweet and spicy ice cream pairing experiment. Fruit-based hot sauces, like strawberry serrano or peach habanero, are ideal. Their bright fruity notes perfectly echo the creamy, sweet vanilla, creating an unbeatable pairing. And generally, fermented hot sauces offer deeper, mellower flavors that won't overpower the ice cream like unfermented ones might.
Another category to explore is Asian hot sauces, like the well-known Sriracha, many of which are fermented and have a sweeter spicy flavor profile. If you're new to this, here's a beginner's guide to Asian hot sauces. For something more adventurous, try Korean gochujang. Its fermented richness and subtle sweetness make it a surprisingly good match for vanilla ice cream. Just be sure to use the diluted squeeze bottle version, not the thick paste.
If you're after some crunch, try a textured spicy condiment like Chinese chili crisp, such as Lao Gan Ma or Fly By Jing. Unlike traditional hot sauces, chili crisps are oil-based with dried chili flakes and aromatic ingredients like garlic, ginger, and scallions. Every bite will add a satisfying crunch and a burst of intriguing flavor to your ice cream. It's a bolder pairing, but as Jeni's and Fly By Jing's collaboration shows, it works for a reason.