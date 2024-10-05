13 Hot Sauces From Firehouse Subs, Ranked

For many Firehouse Subs diners, the hot sauce bar was an integral part of the restaurant; then, when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted communal sharing, the hot sauce bar went the way of buffets and disappeared. And it hasn't been back for several years, until now. At long last, hot sauce fans are rejoicing as Firehouse Subs has brought back its popular hot sauce bar, to the delight of many faithful Firehouse fans. Fancying myself something of a hot sauce fan, I was excited to sample the range that Firehouse Subs offered. I wondered if it was worth the hype.

On the relaunch of the hot sauce bar, Firehouse Subs franchise owner Scott Anthony and his team hosted me at one of his central Florida Firehouse Sub locations. During my tasting experience, I got to try each hot sauce on its own as well as on a sandwich. Finally, to wrap up the whole shebang, I sampled a dab of each sauce on a single sandwich. Yup, you read that right! All hot sauces on one single sandwich!

While several hot sauces were surprisingly tasty, others weren't unique enough to rise to the occasion. As part of my sampling adventure, I ranked the sauces, taking into account the taste, unique flavor, how the spice played into the flavor, and consistency. My hope is that this will help you make the best hot sauce choices as you stare down the hot sauce bar.