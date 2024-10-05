Apples And Cheddar Cheese Are An Unrivaled Flavor Pairing
Few pairings satisfy the palate like the combination of apples and cheddar cheese — a duo that shines brightly on, among other things, a fall-inspired, elegantly arranged charcuterie board. The crisp sweetness and bright tartness of the apples contrast beautifully with the creamy sharpness of the cheddar, and eaten together (wow!) achieve an abundant complexity fit for this or any season.
The apples-and-cheddar craze truly comes to life with the arrival of every fall apple season. Cheesemakers like Cabot creamery perennially embrace the pairing, going as far as creating a guide on how to pair various apples with its products. Fruit growers like Stemilt have also come up with comprehensive pairings for apples and cheese, and according to its suggestions, apples like Gala, Red Delicious, and Piñata make the perfect companions to cheddar, highlighting the delightful balance of flavors. In fact, the apple-and-cheese pairing is anything but modern, and it's no surprise that this classic duo has secured a spot for sweet and savory dishes like desserts, pastries, and even juicy sandwiches.
The historical poetic duo: apple pie and cheddar
One of the most iconic apple and cheddar pairings is in pies. Whether you find this combination odd or nostalgic, it has inspired many, including 19th century American poet Eugene Field, who pondered, "Shall my appetite appease, or bate my soul's devotion to apple-pie and cheese!" On a cuter note, New York author Park Benjamin Sr. famously declared, "An apple pie without some cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze." This witty remark has been widely quoted, and even appeared on Marie Callender's napkins — a nod to the iconic American pie maker.
Apple pie with cheese, especially cheddar, is popular in the Midwest, Pennsylvania, and New England, regions known for dairy farming. This tradition likely began in the 17th century England, where pies were often paired with dairy sauces, a custom settlers later brought to North America. And there's no wrong way to enjoy them — two popular approaches stand out: baking the cheese into the pie or layering it afterward.
The first incorporates cheddar into the crust, as seen in this tempting Apple pie with cheddar lattice recipe, adding a savory richness to complement the sweet apple filling. The second is truly minimalist, simply topping the freshly baked apple pie with a slice of cheddar. Though it may seem unexpected, it's a bold move that surprises the palate — a true kiss on the tastebuds, uniting flavors to transcend the everyday, not to knock America's dessert eaten all on its own.