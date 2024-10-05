Apples And Cheddar Cheese Are An Unrivaled Flavor Pairing

One of the most iconic apple and cheddar pairings is in pies. Whether you find this combination odd or nostalgic, it has inspired many, including 19th century American poet Eugene Field, who pondered, "Shall my appetite appease, or bate my soul's devotion to apple-pie and cheese!" On a cuter note, New York author Park Benjamin Sr. famously declared, "An apple pie without some cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze." This witty remark has been widely quoted, and even appeared on Marie Callender's napkins — a nod to the iconic American pie maker.

Apple pie with cheese, especially cheddar, is popular in the Midwest, Pennsylvania, and New England, regions known for dairy farming. This tradition likely began in the 17th century England, where pies were often paired with dairy sauces, a custom settlers later brought to North America. And there's no wrong way to enjoy them — two popular approaches stand out: baking the cheese into the pie or layering it afterward.

The first incorporates cheddar into the crust, as seen in this tempting Apple pie with cheddar lattice recipe, adding a savory richness to complement the sweet apple filling. The second is truly minimalist, simply topping the freshly baked apple pie with a slice of cheddar. Though it may seem unexpected, it's a bold move that surprises the palate — a true kiss on the tastebuds, uniting flavors to transcend the everyday, not to knock America's dessert eaten all on its own.