Leftover Pesto? Use It In This Fan-Favorite Appetizer

Pesto is typically made using fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and black pepper. Sometimes citrus is added to the mixture to keep it from turning brown. You can also chill your basil leaves to keep your pesto green for longer, eventually imparting that bright green into the egg yolk mixture itself. Deviled eggs already have a deep richness and creamy smoothness that goes well with the bold flavors of garlic and basil. Olive oil, meanwhile, boosts the softness of the filling, and the parmesan has a salty nuttiness that's only further enhanced by the pine nuts. Deviled eggs are supposed to be a salty and savory flavor bomb, and that description fits pesto too.

Putting it all together is incredibly easy. When you get to the step where you mash the yolks, add the pesto (two large tablespoons should do it). Just a couple of tablespoons of mayo will achieve the creamy texture you're after. If you'd prefer a creamier taste and texture, consider adding sour cream to your deviled eggs in place of mayo. Mix well until the pesto is fully incorporated into the yolks and you start to see a greenish tint. Then, simply spoon or pipe the filling into the hard-boiled egg halves, and chill until your guests arrive or gorge yourself on them immediately if you just can't wait.

You can choose to garnish the top with anything you'd like, ranging from mint leaves to capers, depending on what flavor profile you're trying to create. You can also consider serving your green eggs with a side of ham in order to delight any children at your event.