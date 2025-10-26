Leftover Pesto? Use It In This Fan-Favorite Appetizer
Pesto is a seriously easy pasta sauce to make, and even better, a little goes a long way. That means you might end up with some left over at the end of the night, without having any plans for it the next day, or even the next week. With homemade pesto, you should always use it as soon as possible, because that's when it tastes the best. Luckily, there's an easy way to get rid of it that works just as well for group gatherings or a luxurious night in by yourself — deviled eggs. Pesto-infused deviled eggs combine the salty richness of egg yolk with the sharp garlic and herby basil of pesto for a deliciously decadent hors d'oeuvre.
You don't have to add as much mayo, if any, either because the oil in the pesto adds moisture, while the cheese adds some extra umami flavor. Not to mention, the pesto turns the yolk filling mixture a pleasing green that works nicely for Halloween, St. Patrick's Day, and Christmas gatherings alike. Along with paprika, dill, and butter, pesto easily joins the list of missing ingredients that make for truly amazing deviled eggs. To understand why it's such a perfect addition, simply consider all of the different components it represents.
Why pesto makes deviled eggs so devilishly delicious
Pesto is typically made using fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and black pepper. Sometimes citrus is added to the mixture to keep it from turning brown. You can also chill your basil leaves to keep your pesto green for longer, eventually imparting that bright green into the egg yolk mixture itself. Deviled eggs already have a deep richness and creamy smoothness that goes well with the bold flavors of garlic and basil. Olive oil, meanwhile, boosts the softness of the filling, and the parmesan has a salty nuttiness that's only further enhanced by the pine nuts. Deviled eggs are supposed to be a salty and savory flavor bomb, and that description fits pesto too.
Putting it all together is incredibly easy. When you get to the step where you mash the yolks, add the pesto (two large tablespoons should do it). Just a couple of tablespoons of mayo will achieve the creamy texture you're after. If you'd prefer a creamier taste and texture, consider adding sour cream to your deviled eggs in place of mayo. Mix well until the pesto is fully incorporated into the yolks and you start to see a greenish tint. Then, simply spoon or pipe the filling into the hard-boiled egg halves, and chill until your guests arrive or gorge yourself on them immediately if you just can't wait.
You can choose to garnish the top with anything you'd like, ranging from mint leaves to capers, depending on what flavor profile you're trying to create. You can also consider serving your green eggs with a side of ham in order to delight any children at your event.