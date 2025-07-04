The Quick Pasta Sauce That Starts With A Bunch Of Greens And Your Blender

Summer heat calls for lighter fare, like fresh sauces with herbs plucked from flower pots or grocery store aisles. Few are as easy and refreshing as pesto, a versatile green sauce packed with flavor. While classic pesto is made by crushing basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and salt into a paste with a mortar and pestle, its definition has expanded in modern times. Much to the chagrin of Italy's basil-growing region, pesto is now synonymous with any green, herbaceous, and nutty sauce made in a food processor or blender. We asked Kevin O'Donnell, the chef and owner of Rhode Island-based "freestyle Italian" restaurant Giusto, to offer suggestions for customizing your own pesto.

First, you want to use sweet and fresh herbs, like chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, and tarragon. "I'm a big fan of cilantro and dill together or the traditional Italian flavors of basil and parsley together," O'Donnell shares. "If the herb tastes good with whatever you are serving it with, I say go for it!" He does, however, advise against using stronger-flavored, more robust herbs like oregano, rosemary, and sage.

The one thing O'Donnell won't compromise on? Olive oil quality. "If you don't have good olive oil," he says, "then I would actually prefer a neutral oil with no flavor like grapeseed, avocado, or algae."