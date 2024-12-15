The Missing Ingredient For Better-Tasting Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs have brought nothing but sheer joy to my palate and heart over the years. They're fitting for holidays, casual get-togethers, and fancy dinner parties — and any other occasion under the sun, really. It's a cheap and easy-to-make dish that you can experiment with to find the perfect filling. But, did you know that you can take your favorite hors d'oeuvre to the next level with one simple ingredient? That's right — butter.

The ancient proverb, which unequivocally states that butter makes everything better, is absolutely true. You're likely accustomed to the tried-and-tested combination of mayo and mustard, and while these condiments do get the job done, you may find yourself searching for something more.

Butter adds richness and depth to your deviled eggs. What's more, the butter's creamy, silky texture blends seamlessly with the egg yolks, creating a beautiful filling that's smooth, decadent, and velvety. The butter also aids in balancing the sharp tanginess of the mustard.

Somewhat reminiscent of potato salad, when it comes to the deviled egg filling, it's safe to say the fluffier, the better. Moreover, butter will bring out the naturally fatty, umami flavor of the egg yolks. If you've ever noticed that your deviled eggs lack something and you can't quite put a finger on what, butter could be the missing link.