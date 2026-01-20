12 Dollar Store Hidden Gems That'll Make A Delicious Meal For Less

Food keeps getting more expensive all the time, but it's not like we can just stop eating. Instead, we cut down on expenses however we can. One way to save on groceries is by switching from name brands to generic products, but in some cases, it's best to skip the supermarket altogether and shop at the dollar store. My personal favorite is Dollar Tree — although very few items cost only a dollar these days, it still seems to carry a larger number of budget-priced items than even more misleadingly named competitors like Dollar General and Family Dollar. I've been buying some of my groceries there long before Dollar Tree dinner (or even TikTok) was a thing.

All of these items on the list are things I can personally stand behind. I have bought them, I have eaten them, and I have all kinds of ideas for different ways to use them. For the most part, they come from the lower end of the Dollar Tree price range, but even the few "premium" items are priced lower than the same or comparable items at the grocery store.