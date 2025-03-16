13 Items Getting More Expensive At The Grocery Store And What To Buy Instead

Yes, you're probably noticing that your weekly or biweekly grocery run is ringing up a little higher than normal, but sometimes it's difficult to see just how much individual grocery prices have increased, particularly when they increase little by little. However, if you look at data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, the difference in grocery prices over the last four years is stark. Since 2020, the service reports that U.S. food prices have risen by nearly 24%. That means, if you were spending $200 on groceries every two weeks for your family, now you're spending about $250 — and if your income isn't keeping up, that's a tough bill to swallow.

Even over the last year, grocery prices have increased to a noticeable degree — and the experts expect those prices to continue going up. According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery prices rose 2.5% between January 2024 and January 2025, and the index expects grocery prices to increase another 3.3% over the year ahead, with some prices potentially rising by as much as 7%. Where are you likely feeling these high prices the most, what should you maybe leave out of your grocery cart in the months ahead, and what should you buy instead? Here are some of the items becoming noticeably more expensive at the grocery store and what to replace them with.