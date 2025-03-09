12 Biggest Mistakes People Make When Cooking With Ground Beef

Those under the impression that all ground beef is the same, are in for a surprise. Just as steak quality can vary widely, so too can the flavor and texture of ground beef. This means you might want to rethink choosing the product based on color or simply grabbing whatever is on special at your local supermarket. Instead, when buying ground beef, the first thing to look for is the ratio of fat to lean muscle. In the U.S., most ground beef sold at the grocery stores contains between 5 and 30% fat.

The perfect fat-to-lean ratio depends on how you are planning to prepare the beef. Since fat renders into liquid — or grease — during the cooking process, opt for meat with the lowest fat content for frying — you'll have to drain it anyway. However, if you are planning to make burger patties, look for juicier ground beef with around 20% fat.

To ensure that the beef is of high quality, opt for freshly-ground beef at the butcher's instead of buying pre-packaged meat. Alternatively, you can buy a cut of beef and grind it yourself at home. In addition, always consider the grind size. Finely ground beef is suitable for most recipes, while medium grind is perfect for burgers, as it retains moisture better than leaner options. Finally, a coarse grind features a chunky texture that's a favorite in dishes like Cincinnati chili.