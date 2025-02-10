Should You Be Rinsing Your Ground Beef

Do you need to rinse ground beef? The short answer is no. Unless you have some strict dietary restrictions, there is no need to rinse ground beef before or after cooking. Rinsing before cooking will make a mess and could actually spread invisible pathogens around your kitchen due to water splatter.

Washing ground beef after cooking is not recommended either. The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns against rinsing any raw meat because doing so can spread bacteria. Splash back from washing meat can spread up to three feet, meaning rinsing raw meat under a tap is a great way to transfer germs to different parts of your kitchen. If this spray gets onto dish towels, nearby dishes, surfaces, or even other raw foods it can lead to cross-contamination. You'll find it's almost impossible to clean every drop and all it takes is one missed patch of bacteria-ridden water to make a whole family sick. Unlike water, heat will kill bacteria, so the USDA recommends moving ground meat "from package to the pan" to minimize contact with other areas in your kitchen.