Is It Okay To Eat Ground Beef That's Starting To Get Gray?

Ground beef is a super convenient and versatile protein, perfect for one-pot meals like taco spaghetti or fake-out Korean BBQ beef, not to mention meatloaf and cheeseburgers. But when you pull your package out of the fridge a few days after buying it, split it open, and see that the color has gone gray, you might wonder — is this safe to eat? It very well may be, but the answer depends on a few factors.

The inside of your ground beef could be a lot duller in color compared to the outside because oxygen is not reaching the interior. A pigment called oxymyoglobin, found in the muscles of all mammals, gives meat a rich red color after it spends some time exposed to the air. However, the dense insides of a block of ground meat interact less with oxygen, resulting in that grayish-brown color. If only the inside has this hue, the meat is safe to eat, and the gray parts will cook up just the same as the red.

However, if your entire package of ground beef is starting to turn gray, including the outside, this is a sign that your meat could be starting to rot. You should toss the package in the garbage to avoid giving guests food poisoning at your cookout, especially if the color change is combined with other tell-tale signs.