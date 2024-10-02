Are You Supposed To Rinse Off Bacon Before Cooking?

The only downside to bacon is the terrible packaging that it comes in — other than that, it's nothing but a win, with bacon having so many great uses. Despite the fact that Americans aren't currently eating enough bacon, the crispy, savory, and meaty pork product goes on or with just about anything you can think of (and the grease is liquid gold). But once you get that blasted packaging open — should you rinse the bacon off in the sink before you cook it?

That would be a huge no, for all the reasons the experts on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) website say no one should be rinsing and any raw meat: It can spread bacteria from the pork product all around your sink. That means instead of one infectious touch point (the bacon), you have multiples (the sides of your sink, the bottom, and anything you have in the sink that the bacon water touches). Any bacteria that is present on the meat will, in fact, be cooked off, as long as it's cooked until it's crisp.