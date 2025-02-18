Regional Italian Foods Chefs Think Everyone Should Try

On average, most Americans will reach for a slice of pizza at least three times a month. The dish is a classic comfort food, loved for its cheesy, saucy topping and satisfying crust. It is one of Italy's most famous culinary exports, rivaled by spaghetti, of course, which is a midweek classic for many US families. But beyond these favorites, Italian cuisine is rich and varied. Italy is divided into 20 different regions, and each has an individual and unique culinary scene. "Italy has very pronounced regional food," Italian chef and cookbook author Danilo Cortellini explains. "Every region has its own traditions and specialty — actually, every town has a way of doing things."

Bologna, for example, the capital of Emilia-Romagna, is famous for meat ragù, while Sicilian cuisine is known for couscous, due to Sicily's proximity to North Africa (where the semolina-based dish originated). More broadly speaking, northern regions cook with butter, while the south has a love affair with olive oil. "The beauty of Italian cuisine is that it's very broad," explains Sardinian chef Francesco Mattana. "You can find naturally vegan dishes, amazing slow-cooked meat dishes, and fresh fish."

If you're feeling inspired to step beyond your go-to margarita pizza or penne alla vodka, we've consulted the experts and gathered a few must-try regional Italian dishes below.