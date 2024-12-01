What's The Difference Between Carbonara And Amatriciana?

Rome, sometimes called the Eternal City, is a place of cultural wonders. Rich in history and home to breathtaking attractions like the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, and the Trevi Fountain, the Italian capital is worth putting on your bucket list. Of course, we can't talk about Rome without mentioning its classic pasta dishes — two stars of this tradition are carbonara and amatriciana. A trip to Rome just isn't complete without trying these simple yet luxurious dishes at as many trattorias as you can.

Both carbonara and amatriciana are usually made with long, strand-style pasta, such as spaghetti or bucatini, and both traditionally use guanciale (cured pork jowl) and Pecorino Romano cheese. But, where eggs are added to carbonara for a luxe, silky coating, amatriciana sauce uses tomatoes and chili pepper, making the two dishes very different in flavor. One is not necessarily better than the other; that decision is entirely subjective. But since both dishes have such simple ingredient lists, it's vital to use excellent quality produce to create these mouthwatering sauces that Rome is so well-known for.