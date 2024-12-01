What's The Difference Between Carbonara And Amatriciana?
Rome, sometimes called the Eternal City, is a place of cultural wonders. Rich in history and home to breathtaking attractions like the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, and the Trevi Fountain, the Italian capital is worth putting on your bucket list. Of course, we can't talk about Rome without mentioning its classic pasta dishes — two stars of this tradition are carbonara and amatriciana. A trip to Rome just isn't complete without trying these simple yet luxurious dishes at as many trattorias as you can.
Both carbonara and amatriciana are usually made with long, strand-style pasta, such as spaghetti or bucatini, and both traditionally use guanciale (cured pork jowl) and Pecorino Romano cheese. But, where eggs are added to carbonara for a luxe, silky coating, amatriciana sauce uses tomatoes and chili pepper, making the two dishes very different in flavor. One is not necessarily better than the other; that decision is entirely subjective. But since both dishes have such simple ingredient lists, it's vital to use excellent quality produce to create these mouthwatering sauces that Rome is so well-known for.
Traditional carbonara uses eggs and pasta water
Ancient Rome made numerous contributions to Western civilization, including advancements in architecture, language, law, and science. Surprisingly though, spaghetti alla carbonara wasn't one of them. In fact, the modern version of the dish wasn't invented until the mid-twentieth century. Although Julius Caesar and his Senate members weren't enjoying carbonara in the Forum, it is still an inherently Roman dish. There are tons of variations, with some versions adding heavy cream, or mixing in wine, onions, or leeks for flavor. Several recipes include pancetta or bacon because guanciale can be difficult to find outside of Italy.
Due to the seemingly endless modifications, one London-based restaurant even removed the dish from its menu due to constant customization requests — evidence that pasta carbonara disputes are still going strong. Traditional pasta alla carbonara is made with guanciale, eggs, cheese, and pasta (along with black pepper to finish). A small amount of the hot, salted pasta water is also added for richness. The starch in the water thickens the sauce, while the salt adds flavor. One of the most important lessons to master when making carbonara is taking the pan off the heat at the right time, before you add your eggs. Once the eggs and cheese are incorporated, you must stir the pasta vigorously, blending in the pasta water. This prevents the cheese from clumping and stops the eggs from scrambling. Although it may sound like an easy dish, carbonara takes skill to get right.
Amatriciana includes tomatoes and chili
The town of Amatrice lays claim to amatriciana, even though it's considered a Roman specialty dish. Although both cities are in Italy's Lazio region, Amatrice is more than a two-hour drive north of the capital. Like carbonara, modern amatriciana may have also originated around the time of World War II. The story goes that shepherds from Amatrice traveled toward Rome in winter to sell their goods, and undoubtedly shared their hometown recipe, encouraging people in Rome to adopt the dish.
Of the four classic Roman pastas, authentic amatriciana is the only one that includes tomatoes. Guanciale is also a requirement for authentic pasta all'amatriciana. The pork is sautéd and crisped with one chili pepper, preferably a Calabrian chili pepper, although Fresno peppers make decent substitutes. Italian tomatoes are a must (and, yes, they can be canned), along with Pecorino Romano cheese. Again, there are numerous variations, some of which include wine, or that use dried chili flakes instead of a whole chili pepper. In Amatrice, you will probably experience the dish made with Pecorino Amatriciano, a regional cheese similar to Romano, but much more difficult to come by elsewhere.
Despite carbonara and amatriciana having plenty in common, there are enough differences to ensure you won't mistake one for another. They are both, though, classic examples of rustic Italian cuisine, and dishes worth enjoying time and time again.