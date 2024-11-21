Italian Vs Greek Olive Oil: Is There Really A Difference?

Choosing the best olive oil for your recipe comes down to what you're making. Italian olive oil can play more of a main character in a dish (think dressings, marinades, and dipping sauces), while Greek olive oil can blend more effortlessly into other flavors of the food to add to the richness. In Italy, there are more than 400 varieties of olives, which means there's a wide range of flavors and tastes associated with Italian olive oil (and there are so many different combinations of those olives, so the superior flavor is subjective). In Greece, the Koroneiki olive is the go-to for olive oil, which they've been cultivating for 4,000 years. Since it's only one variety of olive, the flavor is more subtle.

If you only have one on hand, there's no question that Italian and Greek olive oil can be used interchangeably. Both have similar smoke points and offer a heart-healthy addition to every dish because the liquid is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. Also notable is that chef-favorite extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) can come from either place as long as it meets the criteria to be considered as such! EVOO, regardless of where it's from, is typically the highest quality olive oil because it's cold-pressed and unrefined. In other words, it's the least processed version of olive oil. That said, if you want something lighter tasting, perhaps to top some vanilla ice cream or in your morning yogurt, you might actually want to use non-extra virgin olive oil until you get used to the flavor profile.