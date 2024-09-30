What Country Produces The Most Olive Oil In The World?

Even those who would never allow a single olive past their lips can find some use for its oil. A lighter, more neutral-flavored oil than some of its brethren, olive oil is perfect for sauteing veggies or for tossing in your salad for a quick dressing. Catholic priests use it to anoint the sick, and the ancient Greeks rubbed it all over their bodies when exercising in the gymnasium. It even lends its name to Popeye's girlfriend!

But where does it come from? It's easy to take modern logistics for granted: when you're in the supermarket stocking up for a busy week, it may not matter whether your olive oil comes from Spain or Italy or from magic sprites who replenish the stock while mortals sleep. But supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic (and future ones caused by climate change) have reinforced the importance of knowing the source of your goods – so it's worth asking which countries produce the most olive oil.