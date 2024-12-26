The Best Risotto In Italy, According To Giada De Laurentiis

Is there such a thing as a bad meal in Italy? Maybe, but we've yet to encounter it. On the one hand, this makes it easy to always have a good meal. On the other, it can be difficult to know exactly where to go. If every place is great, how do you choose? The best strategy is to turn to the experts. Giada de Laurentiis, an Italian-American chef known for her time with the Food Network, knows a thing or two about Italian food. In a video posted on YouTube, de Laurentiis said that, when in Milan, she has two restaurants that she recommends above any other: Bice and Da Giacomo. Both, she says, serve excellent versions of risotto alla Milanese, which de Laurentiis claims is the best risotto in the entire country.

Said to have started as a prank in the mid-19th century, risotto alla Milanese stands out because of its unique use of saffron, the most expensive spice in the world. This ingredient gives the risotto a distinctly aromatic flavor and yellow color, while the use of fat, salty cheese makes the dish rich and creamy. While it may not be one of the most obscure Italian dishes, this risotto certainly stands out from the rest. De Laurentiis favors Bice for its classic take on the city's version of the dish, but states that Da Giacomo does a version closer to a risotto al salto. Made with leftover risotto that's fried in a pan, this style is crispy without losing its distinctive fatty creaminess and fragrant saffron taste.