The Best Risotto In Italy, According To Giada De Laurentiis
Is there such a thing as a bad meal in Italy? Maybe, but we've yet to encounter it. On the one hand, this makes it easy to always have a good meal. On the other, it can be difficult to know exactly where to go. If every place is great, how do you choose? The best strategy is to turn to the experts. Giada de Laurentiis, an Italian-American chef known for her time with the Food Network, knows a thing or two about Italian food. In a video posted on YouTube, de Laurentiis said that, when in Milan, she has two restaurants that she recommends above any other: Bice and Da Giacomo. Both, she says, serve excellent versions of risotto alla Milanese, which de Laurentiis claims is the best risotto in the entire country.
Said to have started as a prank in the mid-19th century, risotto alla Milanese stands out because of its unique use of saffron, the most expensive spice in the world. This ingredient gives the risotto a distinctly aromatic flavor and yellow color, while the use of fat, salty cheese makes the dish rich and creamy. While it may not be one of the most obscure Italian dishes, this risotto certainly stands out from the rest. De Laurentiis favors Bice for its classic take on the city's version of the dish, but states that Da Giacomo does a version closer to a risotto al salto. Made with leftover risotto that's fried in a pan, this style is crispy without losing its distinctive fatty creaminess and fragrant saffron taste.
Other foods to try in Milan
Besides risotto alla Milanese, de Laurentiis also loves cotoletta alla Milanese. This regional specialty is made by pounding veal until it is very thin, breading it, and pan frying it. The crispy breadcrumbs contrast with the veal's tenderness, making for a delicious meal. Although you might find either of these recipes served in other cities in Italy, none can compete with the versions that are made in their place of origin. Whichever one you choose, finish your meal with a fine Italian spirit to round out the experience.
If you can't make it to Milan but want to try these dishes, it's possible to make both at home. Neither is as easy as, say, lemon spaghetti, but the fun is in the challenge. Cotoletta alla Milanese is less complicated to make as long as you can find high-quality veal. Risotto, on the other hand, tends to require more time and patience if you don't want to end up with a dish that has a watery texture. For the latter recipe, you'll also have to make sure that you're using real saffron, since copy cats saturate the spice market. Once you've put in the work, however, you'll realize that it was all very much worth it for a chance to try this exceptional dish.