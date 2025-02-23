How To Defrost Ground Beef With A Little Help From Canned Food

It's so disheartening to be on your way home from work only to realize that you have nothing to cook because your meat is still sitting nicely tucked in the freezer. You kick yourself the whole car ride, annoyed that you didn't remember to take it out before you left. Now you're in a bind, but there is actually a way to defrost ground beef fast while still utilizing safe meat handling practices. To get it done, all you need is cool water and a trusty can of soup (or any heavy canned good).

The first thing you'll want to do is place the frozen meat in a sturdy, zip-top bag. Make sure it's sealed tightly so no water gets in, which could compromise the texture and flavor of the meat. After that, grab a large bowl with cold water and submerge the bagged beef. Now, take a heavy can and use it to weigh down the bag so it stays fully submerged for even thawing.

The process takes about 5 to 10 minutes for beef that was frozen flat but will take a bit longer for larger chunks. You can also keep cold, tap water running over it, as the constant flow speeds up the process. After it's defrosted, cook it immediately to maintain safety and quality. It's important to note that raw meat thawed in cold water should never be refrozen. This method is fast, effective, and makes use of everyday kitchen items to save the day.