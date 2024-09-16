The Unexpected Kitchen Tool You Need To Break Up Ground Beef

There are so many recipes that call for a pound of ground beef, and many of them are one-pot meals, which makes getting dinner on the table easy and convenient. However, ground beef is sold in blocks or tubes called chubs, which means in order to achieve the "ground" part of the equation, you have to stand there and manually break up the meat into crumbles, which can be tedious, to say the least. That's why you need a super-common but quite unexpected kitchen tool to make mince-meat of that ground beef.

By taking a potato masher to the beef in your skillet, you can ground up so much more meat at once, while using less effort than stabbing at it with a turner. Your typical "wavy" potato masher works just fine, but if you have one with perforations, that might work even better if what you're looking for are very small, uniform crumbles (skip the ricer, though). When using the potato masher to break up ground beef the meat might get stuck between the coils of the mashing head; just tap the handle against your pan and they should release with ease (and if you need to strain your ground beef, we've got a hack for that).