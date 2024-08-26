The Magic Word To Say At Costco For Cheaper Ground Beef

Costco is already well known for the deals it offers to shoppers by selling everything in bulk. When customers buy their groceries in bulk they get to save money by cutting the costs of packaging and distribution. This model lets people pay the cheaper wholesale price instead of the normal retail amount.

While many already know about the deals they can get by buying their staple groceries from the warehouse brand — things people go through a lot of like eggs, milk, flour, and anything else you can find in the maze of aisles — there are some secrets that only the most devoted Costco members know about. One secret in particular is hiding in the meat section and can save you big bucks if you know how to ask for it.

If you have a need for ground beef on the cheap, you just need to flag down a butcher and ask for a chub of meat and they will hook you up. The chubs are 10-pound tubes of ground beef, and they cost significantly less per pound than the regular packages of ground beef.