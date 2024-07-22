The Mess-Free Hack You Need To Strain Greasy Ground Beef

Ground beef is such a versatile meat, serving, as it does, as the base protein for many a taco night, sloppy joes, Bolognese, chili, and even tater tot casserole. But if you're using anything fattier than, say, a 93/7 or a 90/10, the grease collecting in the pan can pose a serious threat to your entire meal.

Advertisement

Well, there is an easy, mess-free method for straining your ground beef's liquids, per one crafty TikTok user, and it doesn't involve grease going down your sink. Rather, you'll take a medium-sized bowl and push down a sheet of aluminum foil into it so that the foil molds to the interior of the bowl. Then you'll take a fine mesh strainer (or colander with small enough holes) and place it over the bowl so that it's resting on the rim. When you're done cooking your beef, you'll take the pan to the bowl and pour everything through the strainer.

The strainer will catch the meat but let the juices and grease pass through. Do with the beef what you will (whether it gets returned to the pan or set aside for later) and then you can either wait for the grease to solidify, or speed along the process by popping the bowl in the fridge. Then, to discard, you'll just bunch up the aluminum foil and throw it away.