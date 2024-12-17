14 Ingredients That Will Give You Supremely Tender Pork Chops

A good pork chop is succulent, savory, and oh-so tender. However, while a well-cooked pork chop is all this and more, this cut of meat is also notoriously easy to overcook. With the wrong decisions and a lack of detail, you could end up with a pork chop that's dry and flavorless — something that feels and tastes a little more like thick cardboard than anything you'd want to have for dinner.

Luckily, there are a few things you can do to achieve pork chop perfection, whether you're slow-cooking your pork chops, cooking them up quick for a weeknight dinner, or re-heating them for the second time. If you've already purchased your pork chops and it's too late for you to choose a bone-in versus bone-out chop, or a pork chop that's a certain size — two things that are important factors in maintaining moisture — there are a few staple pantry ingredients you'll want to incorporate into your cooking process. These are some ingredients that will give you supremely tender pork chops.