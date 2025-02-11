10 Cheap Fish That Are Absolutely Not Worth Buying

You likely see tuna on a wide variety of high-end restaurant menus, and it's not typically the most budget-friendly fish on the market (unless you're buying canned tuna, which we've ranked to help you find the best brands) — so why is tuna something that you'd want to avoid even if you find a good deal? According to our chefs, it just comes with too many complications to be worth buying as a home cook unless you're particularly adept at working with seafood.

According to chef Jose Molina from The Wilson restaurant, tuna can be "tricky" due to freezing and defrosting processes necessary for proper preparation, comparing it to lobster in terms of at-home difficulty. Additionally, he said, tuna dishes typically require multiple ingredients for the prep process, so at-home cooks could find simpler options if they're hoping to cook up a budget-friendly seafood feast. Specifically, he recommends mahi-mahi, cod, calamari, or shrimp. He also recommended salmon, saying all you need to add is salt, pepper, and Old Bay seasoning. Serve any of his recommended fish with lemon butter sauce and toasted sourdough, and you have a restaurant-worthy fish dish for a reasonable price.

Along the same lines, chef William Eick from Matsu says that if your recipe calls for baking or broiling, it's not worth dropping the money on fresh tuna. "[For] anything cooked beyond medium-rare," he said, "you might as well just buy canned tuna." And even then, there are plenty of mistakes to avoid when working with canned tuna.