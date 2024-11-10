No, Mercury isn't just that silver stuff in old-timey thermometers. Mercury is a naturally occuring element in the environment and can sometimes be found in your food — most notoriously in fish. Mercury is found in just about all seafood. While this isn't usually a big deal, mercury can prove potentially dangerous to vulnerable populations, such as children and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding (and the FDA does clarify that mercury can potentially have negative effects on anyone, under the right circumstances). Signs of too much mercury consumption include psychological issues, muscle weakness or numbness, difficulty with the senses, and balance issues.

As such, some government agencies recommend eating no more than five ounces per week of seafood that's considered high in mercury. If you eat seafood on a regular basis, what fish should you look out for? These are the popular fish with the lowest and highest mercury levels.