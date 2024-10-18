8 Types Of Fish Fast Food Chains Use In Their Sandwiches

If you order a chicken sandwich or a burger at a fast food outlet, you can be pretty confident about what kind of meat you're biting into. But when you order a fish sandwich? Not so much. While some fast food restaurants are fairly transparent about their seafood, some are a bit more vague about the kind of catch used in their respective fish offerings.

As a general rule, you shouldn't expect this mystery fish to be the costliest catch. The fast food industry famously produces menu items as cheaply and efficiently as possible, meaning the fish in your sandwich is almost definitely a species that is both affordable and easy to source in bulk in the United States (which rules out the possibility of ordering the likes of black cod or bluefin tuna on your next trip through the drive thru). However, not every chain opts for the same catch when crafting your order. From McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish to the Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich, here are the kinds of fish that fast food restaurants actually use in their sandwiches.