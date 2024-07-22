14 Things About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish You Need To Know

When you think of McDonald's, there's a good chance you are thinking of burgers, French fries, and maybe even breakfast sandwiches. But these items are far from the only ones that got this famous fast food restaurant to one billion sold (and counting). There's a whole sect of people who don't opt for a meaty burger when visiting the house that Ronald built; instead, they cast their eyes on the Filet-O-Fish.

This simple fish sandwich has a long standing legacy with the brand. The Filet-O-Fish even once had a mascot to represent these sandwiches. This flamboyant figure was called Phil A. O'Fish, who premiered in 1976. He was dressed in a sailor suit and net (as though he were going to go fishing). Though you'd be hard pressed to find Phil anymore, the love for this sandwich certainly remains. But as with all things, the Filet-O-Fish has more to reveal, and after diving into the deep, we're willing to bet it may intrigue you enough to become part of your next McDonald's order.