Here's What You're Really Eating When You Bite Into Imitation Crab

Imitation crab is known by many names, though none of them are particularly descriptive. Monikers like "krab," crab-flavored seafood," and even "the hotdog of the sea" add an air of mystery that often leaves shellfish enthusiasts wondering exactly what comprises this ingredient. So what are you really eating when you bite into imitation crab? Here's a hint: it is definitely not vegetarian.

When it comes to imitation crab, Western eaters who aren't familiar with the ingredient tend to have a lot of common questions. Even those who have already taken a deep dive into the world of imitation crab may wonder about its environmental footprint or the slew of brands that are available. As its worldwide ubiquity suggests, this ingredient has more historical, nutritional, and culinary value than one might expect a type of mock seafood to have. Our humble opinion is that imitation crab is more than just a budget substitute for real crab. In fact, it is a worldwide phenomenon in its own right.