The 'Garbage Fish': Should You Really Be Avoiding Tilapia?
Tilapia is a popular economy fish for consumers as a low-calorie, low-mercury fish and for farmers because it doesn't mind crowding and is inexpensive to feed. But when some unscrupulous farmers made it even less expensive by feeding them animal waste, the broader tilapia market acquired an unfair stigma as garbage fish raised on poop. While such wretched conditions are on the decline, there are still concerns to be aware of — though there's nothing that should keep tilapia off the menu.
Plenty of America's tilapia supply comes from outside the country, but it's also farmed in the United States. American tilapia is mostly sold on ice at farmers markets or to restaurants, which may also buy them as live fish. Nearly all tilapia sold at U.S. grocery stores is imported, and it's important to know from where. The package or label should name a country of origin. If it doesn't, it's best to find an alternative.
Some countries' fish farming industries have higher standards than others, and conditions can fluctuate through the years. But safely and sustainably farmed tilapia is generally as safe to eat as any other consumer-grade fish.
How to get good tilapia -- and what to avoid
Most tilapia imports to the U.S. come from China where, unfortunately, the quality can vary greatly. USDA reports from the late 2000s indicate years of some Chinese tilapia shipments being refused entry due to poor quality, including chemical contamination and the use of illegal antibiotics. USDA reports from around then also mention that some fish were often fed with waste from livestock and poultry.
While fish quality has dramatically improved since the 2000s, it's still best to limit consumption of imported Chinese tilapia. Tilapia imported from Colombia, Indonesia, or Taiwan is generally a good choice for safe and sustainable eating. Mexican tilapia is a good alternative if none of these are available. This is according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, which tracks sustainable practices across the industry.
Conditions in national fish farming industries change all the time. But tilapia certified by sustainability organizations like the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Global Seafood Alliance Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or Naturland International should be good options for safe and sustainable tilapia.