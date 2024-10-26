How Restaurants Store Fish To Keep It Fresh As Long As Possible

For those of us who love fish, we know how important it is for it to be fresh and cared for when it arrives on our plate. In fact, many people who don't like fish feel that way because of a bad experience with a dish that was either stored improperly or prepared incorrectly.

Now, with fish becoming more and more popular among Americans each year, knowing exactly how to handle raw fish is a necessity in the restaurant world. It's one of the reasons why some people don't trust small-town sushi restaurants. Beyond just understanding how to keep the fish fresh for as long as possible, you also must know precisely how long even the best-kept piece of raw fish can last in your kitchen.

Luckily, we here at The Takeout asked Jason Pfeifer, culinary director over at City Harvest (which will be hosting its signature fall tasting event BID 2024: CHTV! on October 29), what the best protocol for keeping raw fish fresh in a restaurant setting was. In his answer, he informed us that cold conditions are key when it comes to keeping a fish as fresh as possible. And believe us, you'll know if your fish has gone bad.