7 Best Egg Substitutes To Have On Deck

The incredible, edible egg may be one of the most unsung kitchen heroes, as it can play a major role in everything from appetizers to entrees, and is absolutely indispensable in most baking projects. That said, there may come a time when you need to swap out your trusty eggs for a different ingredient, either because you ran out, you're planning a plant-based dish, or the price of eggs is simply too high. (Not to mention egg shortages and rationing, both of which have been known to occur when widespread illness outbreaks affect chicken flocks.)

While there are some egg uses that simply can't be substituted — nothing we know of can take the place of a fried or poached egg — it's fairly easy to replace eggs in many baking projects with various ingredients that can duplicate some of the same things eggs do for the dish. There are also several substitutes, both store-bought and homemade, that can more or less replicate the flavor and texture of scrambled and boiled eggs.