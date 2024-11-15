The Truly Unexpected Substitute For Eggs In A Pinch
I don't know about you, but the number of times I've run out of eggs for a recipe when I really need them is pretty embarrassing. Usually, I sigh and run to the nearest grocery store that has good budget options to pick some up, scolding myself along the way for not planning better. Without eggs, you might think the whole recipe would either fall apart or have an unpleasant taste.
Eggs perform many functions in baking recipes, like acting as a natural binder to hold other ingredients together or adding moisture to the overall mixture. These are just a few of the reasons eggs are crucial in a recipe and you may think that nothing could replace them. Believe it or not, there's a genius substitute for eggs, and it's not something you'd be likely to guess: carbonated water. Usually considered a mixer for both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, carbonated water can be used as a handy substitute for eggs, too.
Why carbonated water is a good substitute for eggs
You might be skeptical about this unique substitute, but using carbonated water instead of eggs isn't so far-fetched. You can use water in unexpected ways in many dishes, such as adding pasta water to your sauce or using carbonated water to top off an ice cream float. You might've noticed carbonated water on the ingredient roster if you've made pancakes or waffles at home. The natural carbonation in the water creates air pockets that expand during the cooking process, making your breakfast bread or cakes fluffier and lighter while adding moisture back into the recipe (like with eggs). Another bonus? Since carbonated water is tasteless, it won't jeopardize the overall flavor of the recipe, meaning your chosen flavors and seasonings will still stand out.
So, if you're in a pickle and need an egg or two for a recipe, try using a ¼ cup of carbonated water for every large egg. No matter which recipe you use carbonated water for, no one will ever know you skipped out on eggs and used this hack instead.