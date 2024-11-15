The Truly Unexpected Substitute For Eggs In A Pinch

I don't know about you, but the number of times I've run out of eggs for a recipe when I really need them is pretty embarrassing. Usually, I sigh and run to the nearest grocery store that has good budget options to pick some up, scolding myself along the way for not planning better. Without eggs, you might think the whole recipe would either fall apart or have an unpleasant taste.

Eggs perform many functions in baking recipes, like acting as a natural binder to hold other ingredients together or adding moisture to the overall mixture. These are just a few of the reasons eggs are crucial in a recipe and you may think that nothing could replace them. Believe it or not, there's a genius substitute for eggs, and it's not something you'd be likely to guess: carbonated water. Usually considered a mixer for both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, carbonated water can be used as a handy substitute for eggs, too.