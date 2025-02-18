No Eggs? Here's How To Make A Replacement With Just 2 Ingredients

Eggs are such a basic baking ingredient that they almost seem indispensable, and yet there are egg substitutes galore. These include a plethora of commercially available plant-based ones (we did a vegan "egg" review so you don't have to), as well as others like applesauce, aquafaba (canned bean juice), mashed banana, and yogurt. Well, here's another one to add to the list: flax seeds. When added to water, these create a kind of jelly-like goo that serves the same binding purpose as an egg.

To make flax eggs, you need flaxseed meal, which can be purchased ready-made. If you have whole flax seeds instead, you can make your own meal by grinding these for about 30 seconds in a spice or coffee grinder or blender. For each flax egg, you'll need one tablespoon of meal (or one and a half teaspoons whole flax seeds, which will yield a tablespoon of meal when ground). This is then mixed with two and a half tablespoons of room temperature water and allowed to sit for about 10 minutes or so, until it gels. The result is the equivalent of one large egg, which is the standard size used in most baking recipes.