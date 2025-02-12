Eggs Too Expensive? Try These 13 Substitutes For Baking

Experiencing sticker shock in the egg aisle? You're not alone. Egg prices seem to be soaring, with many bakers searching for less expensive alternatives. Luckily, you don't have to give up those precious pastries or scrumptious cakes. There are plenty of budget-friendly egg substitutes that work just as well.

To find the perfect replacement, you have to understand why eggs are so important in baking. They don't solely add flavor — eggs are serious multitaskers. They give structure to your brownies and muffins, create that heavenly fluff in angel food cake, and provide satisfying density in custards. This magic is partly due to their composition: Egg whites are 88% water and egg yolks are 50% water, adding crucial moisture to your baked goods. The protein in eggs works as a natural binder, keeping ingredients together, while the yolks contain lecithin, a natural emulsifier that blends ingredients that typically don't mix well, like water and fat.

Whether a recipe calls for the whites, yolks, or whole eggs, you can't simply skip them. You need to replace them wisely by choosing the right substitute for your specific need. After all, baking comes down to chemistry and you must use the right replacement in the correct proportions to achieve the desired result. Luckily, we have plenty of suggestions that should suit both your recipe and your budget.