You Need A Different Type Of Water For The Fluffiest Box Mix Cake

Boxed cake mixes are something of a modern marvel in how they make baking a cake a quick and simple task. Compared to the precise measuring, creaming, and general mess of making a cake from scratch, boxed cake mixes make it a cinch to throw together an impressive layer cake any day of the week. Whether it is for a celebration or just to tame a wild sweet tooth, we here at The Takeout are no strangers to the variety of different substitutes and secret ingredients that will upgrade your boxed cake mix.

One of the simplest ways to change up a box mix is to substitute the water for another liquid. In this case, we're suggesting swapping the water for ... water, fizzy water, that is. Using carbonated water instead of plain water will give you the lightest and fluffiest cake imaginable. Whether you call it club soda, seltzer, or soda water, sparkling water is the secret to giving you a moist crumb and extra airiness.

It makes total sense when you break it down. Sparkling water will add the moisture needed to turn the dry ingredients into a batter, and the carbon dioxide will also add air bubbles into the mix. The water's fizz, paired with the leavening ingredients already in the cake mix, will do double duty to give your cake the ultimate rise and make for a fluffy sponge even Paul Hollywood would kvell over.