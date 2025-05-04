Is Canned Tuna Safe To Eat Every Day?

Canned tuna is a pantry hero. It's affordable, packed with protein, long lasting, and endlessly versatile. Whether you prefer mixing it into a quick salad or using it to craft the perfect cheesy tuna melt, it's easy to see why so many of us rely on it as a go-to staple. But, can you eat it every day? That's where things get a little fishy. Unfortunately, the answer isn't a simple yes or no – it depends on the type of tuna, your age, health status, and how much tuna you're eating. Health experts, including the Food Drug Administration and Consumer Reports, agree that while canned tuna can be part of a healthy diet, there are important things to take into account.

The main concern with daily tuna consumption comes down to mercury, a toxic heavy metal that accumulates in fish over time. Tuna, especially larger species, tends to have higher levels of mercury compared to other seafood. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, when consumed in excess, mercury can affect the brain and nervous system. Over time, mercury can affect memory, coordination, and cardiovascular health. What's more, mercury in food poses the greatest risk to pregnant people, young children, and older adults.

It's not all doom and gloom. Tuna are a fantastic source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and minerals. For most healthy adults, the occasional serving of light tuna probably won't pose a major health risk (even if you eat it a few days in a row), but it's not ideal to eat it every day for a long period of time; even moderate mercury exposure can add up.