The Highest And Lowest Quality Tuna Brands You'll Find At The Grocery Store

Canned tuna is an excellent source of protein, makes a convenient snack or meal ingredient, and is often affordable, too. As such, canned tuna is a great addition to your pantry. However, not all brands of tuna are the same.

Whether you're shopping for yellowfin, skipjack, or albacore, and whether you prefer it packed in oil or water — when it comes to canned tuna, making the right purchasing decisions impacts not just your wallet and personal health, but also the planet. While some top-ranked canned tuna brands go above and beyond to provide quality products sourced with sustainable practices, other tuna producers pack their cans with questionable ingredients or unnecessary additives, and certain companies utilize suspect fishing techniques or packaging to cut costs and get that product to your cart faster.

So which tuna brands should you opt for when you're at the grocery store? These are some of the lowest- and highest-quality tuna brands out there, with determinations based on factors like sourcing practices, online reviews, and whether or not a company uses potentially unwelcome additives — find more information about our methodology at the end of this article.