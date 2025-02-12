The Absolute Best Cheese To Use On A Tuna Melt

If you've ever been craving a satisfying sandwich, you might have found yourself browsing Owen Han's social media accounts. The self-taught chef, content creator, and author of the cookbook "Stacked" knows how to build the perfect sandwich. From selecting the right bread to stacking high-quality ingredients, Han is known as the King of Sandwiches for good reason. That's why The Takeout turned to Han for advice on making the ideal tuna melt.

In an exclusive interview, Han shared his perspective on the best cheese to ensure that a tuna melt has that perfectly melty texture. "I always use fontina or havarti," he told The Takeout, adding that they "melt beautifully[,] creating a gooey and creamy texture." No one wants a tuna melt with slabs of waxy, unmelted cheese, which is why these options are perfect. Whether you're making creamy, mayo-free avocado tuna salad or Martha Stewart's tuna salad recipe, the mellow flavor of these cheeses doesn't compete with the other ingredients. What about the worst cheese to use? Han urges tuna melt lovers to "avoid any cheese with strong or distinct flavors like feta or blue cheese that don't melt as well."

As a (totally optional but very fun) finishing touch, Han has been known to use a blowtorch to make the cheese brown and bubbly on his own mouthwatering tuna melt. If you want to learn Han's best sandwich-making tips and techniques, he is hosting the Perfect Sandwich Demo & Dine Event at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami on February 23, 2025.