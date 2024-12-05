The Fresh Addition Martha Stewart Adds To Her Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Martha Stewart seems to be a big basil fan. She grows her own, because of course she does, and uses it in recipes both sweet and savory. One of these is pesto, which was super popular right around the end of the last millennium when her own star was also on the rise. She uses the trendy herb in various pasta dishes, stir-fries, salads, and as a canape garnish, too, and pairs it with fresh tuna as well as the canned kind. Some of her dessert recipes include the herb, as well, notably her lemon shortbread with basil berries, but just about the most Martha Stewartiest thing we can think of (besides gilded basil) is the sugar-glazed basil leaves she makes to decorate fruit pies.

If you don't care for basil's licorice-y flavor, though, there are other Stewart-endorsed herbs you can try in your tuna salad. Flat-leaf Italian parsley's a favorite of hers, and it would add a fresh green touch, as would dill, which is another one of the herbs she grows in her planters. She also plants cilantro (although she calls it coriander), which would work well in a southwestern-style tuna salad. In this case, though, you might swap the lemon juice in Stewart's recipe for lime and replace the celery and apples with diced poblano peppers and avocados.