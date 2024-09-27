The Gadget That Martha Stewart Chooses For Her Morning Coffee

The first step to coffee the Martha Stewart way is to make sure you're using the correct grind level of coffee beans for the vessel. Different coffee makers call for different grinds on the bean being brewed. The goal is to coordinate the grind for water to permeate it in enough time to brew for optimal strength and taste. Use a fine grind for espresso machines, so it can quickly pull flavor from the beans in its 30-second process. The grounds will steep for longer in a French press, so a coarser ground is preferred to more fully leach out caffeine and the coffee's taste. Many coffee shops will grind beans for purchase specifically for French press usage for free upon request, so if you don't have a grinder at home — or are uncertain as to what constitutes a coarse grind — leave it to your local barista or roaster.

Once you have optimally ground coffee beans, the rest is as simple as boiling water. Heat a cup of water, add it to the French press with at least two tablespoons of ground coffee, and place the press's plunger on top of the cylinder. After letting the grinds and water steep for 4 minutes, place your hand on top of the plunger and slowly push it all the way down into the container. This action separates the grounds from the liquid by pushing the grounds through a built-in mesh filter on the plunger. The coffee is now ready to drink.