Yes, You Can Actually Make A Cup Of Joe Without A Coffee Maker

Coffee must be one of the major food groups, because I can't start my day without it. Chances are, neither can you. But what happens if you're without your trusty coffee machine? Maybe you're camping, or there's a blackout. Perhaps your fancy Breville just died on you. It turns out that making coffee without the machine is pretty simple.

Coffee can be made via saucepan, bowl, or pour-over methods — and each one actually approximates other popular ways to make the good stuff. In each method, you'll be infusing water with ground coffee beans — it's the same basic process as a coffee machine.

To make coffee without a machine you'll need a heat-resistant brewing container of some sort, coffee grounds, and a way to boil water. You'll want a mug, too, and the whole thing will be easier if you have a clean cloth or a paper coffee filter to strain your brew.