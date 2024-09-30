The Unique Liquor In Martha Stewart's Signature 'Martha-Tini'

It's no surprise that Martha Stewart makes a mean cocktail — she's the queen of entertaining, after all. That's why we're fully on board whenever she puts her twist on classic drinks, including the martini. (Martini fans, get ready to take notes.) Dubbed the Martha-tini, her version of this cocktail uses a Polish liquor called Żubrówka vodka for a flavor twist.

This vodka is known for its herbal taste, which is a stark contrast to smoother options. Bison grass is used to give this vodka its distinct flavor, a tradition that dates back to the 15th century. It's believed that the mammal got all of its strength and power from the plant, so adding it to this alcohol would allow drinkers to experience similar benefits. We can't attest to the exact science of this being true. However, it did set Żubrówka apart as it's currently the world's third best-selling vodka and has earned Stewart's stamp of approval.