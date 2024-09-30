The Unique Liquor In Martha Stewart's Signature 'Martha-Tini'
It's no surprise that Martha Stewart makes a mean cocktail — she's the queen of entertaining, after all. That's why we're fully on board whenever she puts her twist on classic drinks, including the martini. (Martini fans, get ready to take notes.) Dubbed the Martha-tini, her version of this cocktail uses a Polish liquor called Żubrówka vodka for a flavor twist.
This vodka is known for its herbal taste, which is a stark contrast to smoother options. Bison grass is used to give this vodka its distinct flavor, a tradition that dates back to the 15th century. It's believed that the mammal got all of its strength and power from the plant, so adding it to this alcohol would allow drinkers to experience similar benefits. We can't attest to the exact science of this being true. However, it did set Żubrówka apart as it's currently the world's third best-selling vodka and has earned Stewart's stamp of approval.
Why Stewart uses Żubrówka vodka in this cocktail
The Martha-tini first made waves as a signature cocktail at her restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart. It's similar to a classic martini in that it includes vodka, dry vermouth, and a lemon twist garnish. There are three ingredients, but it's all in the details since Stewart told The Kitchn in 2022, "I found this wonderful Żubrówka vodka, which makes that unusual taste." Unusual is good in this case because the vodka's floral notes complement the dry vermouth's tartness.
Need to get your hands on Żubrówka for a DIY Martha-tini? It shouldn't be hard to find as many liquor stores sell this vodka online. The 2:1 golden ratio of two parts vodka to one part vermouth works well to craft your ultimate martini (shaken, of course). Once strained into your martini glass and garnished with a lemon twist, take a moment to admire that Martha-tini before taking the first sip. You'll feel like you've been transported to The Bedford without even leaving your home.