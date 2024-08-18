How To Mix A Martini Like Winston Churchill

A crisp martini rests comfortably in the pantheon of classic cocktails. While determining who exactly invented the drink is a bit of a mystery, some variation of the martini has been around since 1750s France. No less of a legend than Winston Churchill was noted as a martini enthusiast — well, sort of. Churchill's typical martini order wasn't a martini at all, given his apparent disdain for one of the key ingredients.

Winston Churchill is remembered as the architect of the Allies' victory during WWII, as being Prime Minister of the UK twice — and as a man who knew his way around a bottle of alcohol. With copious drinking comes an ironclad set of preferences in what to drink, and Churchill was outspoken about his booze choices. When it came to martinis, he had one request: hold the vermouth. It's perhaps an apocryphal quote, but it's written that Churchill wryly noted about vermouth, "I would like to observe the vermouth from across the room while I drink my martini" (via Gentleman's Journal). As a basic martini just has two ingredients — gin and vermouth — this means Churchill's martini was really just gin served in a martini glass with ice.

Not just any gin would do. Churchill was a noted aficionado of Plymouth Gin, a brand founded back in 1793 and in existence to this day. Plymouth's own martini recipe calls for gin stirred with ice and dry vermouth.