Instant Coffee Is Your Cheat For Espresso Martinis At Home

The espresso martini has become the darling cocktail of the 2020 decade, even though some might say it's bad for you. As popular as it has become, many people may be hesitant to make one themselves because, compared to other drinks, it takes some work to prepare. For example, you need to make espresso first, and not everyone has a way to make it at home. The great news is that you really don't need any special equipment — not an espresso maker, moka pot, French press, etc. — to make a great espresso martini. All you need is some instant coffee. Sold in granular form, instant coffee and instant espresso simply need to be combined with hot water and stirred to make a decent shot that will taste great in martini form.

Coffee connoisseurs may tell you that there is simply no substitute for a freshly pulled shot of espresso, but when the coffee is mixed with vodka, coffee liqueur, and a bit of simple syrup, we think instant coffee is a smart, quick, and tasty way to pull off this drink. And when it's served up ice cold in a sexy coupe glass and garnished with a few coffee beans, it's doubtful anyone would notice a difference.