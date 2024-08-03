Drink Your Pornstar Martini In 3 Steps For The Ultimate Experience

The wide world of boozing is awash in numerous drinking rituals and traditions ranging from licking salt off your hand when you take a tequila shot to only adding an odd number of olives to your martini. Yet another tradition involves certain drinks being served with a chaser as a kind of boozy lagniappe, like the mini beer you get if you order a bloody mary in Milwaukee. The pornstar martini, too, comes with a sidecar of sorts: a few ounces of sparkling wine. The drink's inventor, Douglas Ankrah, liked to have his with a sort of boozy appetizer, as well. According to a YouTube video he recorded for the Bartenders Broadcast Network, before he drank or even mixed his signature martini, which he insisted was the U.K.'s most popular cocktail, he took a shot of Grey Goose vodka (Feel free to skip this step or substitute Costco's Kirkland vodka if you're on a budget).

The official pornstar ritual, however, starts with fishing out the passionfruit garnish and eating it (got to get that vitamin C!), then taking a sip of the martini. Take a few more sips, then stop to have some of the wine as a palate cleanser. Sip, rinse, and repeat until the martini is gone. That's how Ankrah always said it should be done, and it was his creation so he knew best. One thing he insisted on, though, was that you never, ever mix the wine with the cocktail, although he didn't prohibit two-fisting your double drink.