Everyone loves a classic tuna salad — the go-to for a quick, satisfying, and affordable meal. It's the perfect chilled, creamy, and protein-packed snack that tastes great on toast, with crackers, or in a wrap. Dating back over 100 years, the salad is a collective favorite for its elegant simplicity. Ready in under 10 minutes, it offers a sophisticated element to any dish you add it to.

Tuna salad is traditionally combined with mayonnaise, celery, onions, parsley, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt, but it can easily be customized to meet your desired preferences. It relies on mayonnaise for its creamy texture, but if you're looking to kick your tuna salad up a notch and give it a fresh twist that will boost its nutritional value without sacrificing flavor, consider swapping out the mayonnaise for avocado. Not only does avocado provide a creamy texture and delicious flavor, but it also offers a wealth of nutritional benefits that mayo just can't compete with.