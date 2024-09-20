Capers Are The Umami-Packed Heroes That Rescue Bland Tuna Salad

The shelf with the "I-forgot-when-I-bought-these" olives and crusted-over mustard exists on far too many of our refrigerator doors, and sometimes, the most unassuming ingredients can do intense heavy lifting. Probably sitting idly alongside those olives and mustard are some capers, an unsung ingredient that can bring a burst of brine with every bite.

Bland tuna salad is a crime many home cooks commit, and there are many ways to salvage a boring tuna salad — but a spoonful of capers is your get out of jail free card. Capers are brined or salt-cured buds of a caper bush. Because of their compact size and bulbous shape, biting down on a caper releases its vegetal juices mixed with a salt and vinegar brine, creating a sharp umami flavor. Capers' punchy zing balances out the fatty, heavy components of a tuna salad while rounding it all out with their earthy savoriness. Fish sauce (which can elevate your tuna sandwich game) is another ingredient that adds an umami dimension to a tuna salad, but capers can add both that same dimension and a bright lift.